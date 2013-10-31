HONG KONG Oct 31 China shares were knocked off a one-week high on Thursday, posting a first monthly loss in at least a quarter after disappointing quarterly earnings from the Chinese banking sector and home appliance giant Suning.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings finished the day down 1.4 percent and the month down 1.5 percent at 2,373.7 points. This was its first monthly loss since July.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.9 percent on Friday as volume on the larger of China's two bourses sank for a second-straight session. The benchmark fell 1.5 percent in October in its first monthly loss in four.

Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd dived the maximum 10 percent limit in Shenzhen after it posted a $17.78 million net loss in the third quarter. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)