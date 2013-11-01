HONG KONG Nov 1 China shares eked out their
first weekly gain in three weeks on Friday, with the Chinese
banking sector mildly buoyed by a pair of surveys showing solid
manufacturing activity in the world's second-largest economy.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings ended up 0.5 percent on the day and 0.7 percent
on the week at 2,385 points. The Shanghai Composite Index
rose 0.4 percent on Friday and 0.8 percent this week.
Shanghai bourse volume sank for a third-straight session on
Friday, nearing their lowest for the week. This was both the
benchmark indexes' first weekly gain since the week that ended
Oct. 11.
Robust readings from China's official and the Markit/HSBC
October manufacturing purchasing manager index (PMI) surveys
helped eased growth concerns after a big divergence between the
two in September and ahead of a key Nov. 9-12 policy meeting.
Short-term money rates in the mainland sank to their lowest
in more than a week on Friday, following two cash injections by
the central bank earlier this week that eased fears of a repeat
of the dramatic end-June cash crunch.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)