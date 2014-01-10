HONG KONG Jan 10 China shares slid on Friday,
led by the brokerage sector after a small drug maker postponed
listing plans, after calling its share sale "too big."
Thomson Reuters IFR reported that the China Securities
Regulatory Commission pressured Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharmaceutical
Co Ltd to delay its listing, a move seen as rare since it came
in the advanced stages of the listing process.
The CSI300 of the biggest Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings ended down 0.8 percent at 2,204.9 points, its
lowest closing level since July 31. The Shanghai Composite Index
sank 0.7 percent.
The indexes suffered their second-straight weekly decline
and their biggest since the week that ended Dec. 20, sliding 3.8
and 3.4 percent, respectively.
Investors fretted over how the resumption of A-share IPOs
after a halt of more than a year will inject more competition
for funds at a time of tightening money supply in the mainland.
