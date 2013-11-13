HONG KONG Nov 13 China's CSI300 share index suffered its biggest loss in four months on Wednesday, led by the financial sector as disappointed investors cut risk exposure after a perceived lack of details on highly-awaited reforms from a key Communist Party policy meeting.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings finished down 2.2 percent at 2,288.1 points in its biggest daily loss since July 19. The Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.8 percent in its biggest daily loss since Sept. 26.

Losses on Wednesday took both benchmark indexes below a key technical support at their respective 100-day moving averages, suggesting further losses could lay in store. Shanghai bourse volume was the strongest in about a week.

While more details on China's reform agenda may be released in the coming days, the initial communique was vague and made clear that the Communist Party had no plans to radically reduce the role of the state in the economy.

There were gains, however, for the country's surveillance-related companies as investors cheered Beijing's plan to revamp security in the face of rising threats at home and abroad. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)