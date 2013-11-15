HONG KONG Nov 15 China's CSI300 share index
posted its biggest gain in two months on Friday, after local
media reports provided some details on the reforms the Communist
Party had agreed at a policy meeting, easing initial
disappointment earlier this week.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings finished up 2 percent at 2,350.7 points in its
largest daily gain since Sept 9. It spiked by as much as 3.2
percent in early trade. The Shanghai Composite Index
climbed 1.7 percent.
Rises on the day came in robust volumes and helped both
indexes return to gains on the week. They rose 1.9 and 1.4
percent, respectively -- their biggest weekly gain since the
week that ended Oct. 11. Shanghai volume on Friday was the
strongest since Oct. 29.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)