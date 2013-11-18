HONG KONG Nov 18 China shares posted their
biggest gain in more than two months on Monday, led by the
financial sector as investors cheered the most sweeping economic
and social reforms that Beijing has announced in nearly three
decades.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings closed up 3.3 percent at 2,428.9 points, while
the Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.9 percent. This
was their biggest daily gain since Sept. 9.
Gains came in markedly stronger volumes, Shanghai recorded
its heaviest trading interest in about a month.
China unwrapped its boldest set of reforms in nearly three
decades on Friday, relaxing its one-child policy and further
freeing up markets in order to put the world's second-largest
economy on a more stable footing.
