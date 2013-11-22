BRIEF-Kuwait Finance and Investment FY profit falls
* FY net profit 211,491 dinars versus 985,673 dinars year ago
HONG KONG Nov 22 Shanghai shares slipped on Friday, trimming weekly gains which were still the biggest in two months, as weakness in railway and property counters outweighed strength in non-banking financial counters.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.4 percent on Friday, but was up 2.8 percent this week, its best since the period ending Sept 13. Shanghai volumes on Friday were the smallest in more than a week.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings shed 0.5 percent on the day, but rose 2 percent for the week to 2,398 points.
But onshore markets underperformed offshore markets this week, with foreign investors more sanguine about Beijing's most ambitious reform agenda in decades. A-shares, which have historically traded at a premium over H-shares, are now trading at their biggest discount in three years. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Completes merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi by issuing 1.254 new NBAD share for each 1 FGB share, for FGB shareholders as of close of 30 March 2017