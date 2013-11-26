HONG KONG Nov 26 Shanghai shares of Chinese
energy giant Sinopec Corp sank to a more than one-week low on
Tuesday after police detained nine people in connection with the
blast on its Qingdao oil pipelines, pushing benchmark indexes in
China to another loss.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings ended a choppy session down 0.1 percent at
2,387.4 points in a fourth-straight daily loss. The Shanghai
Composite Index also slipped 0.1 percent.
Heavyweight Sinopec sank 2.7 percent to its
lowest close since Nov. 14, but strength in companies linked to
the Chinese coastal city of Ningbo limited index losses,
rallying on hope they will benefit from a free-trade zone
covering a nearby island.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)