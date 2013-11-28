BRIEF-HyAS&Co. completes off-floor distribution
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on April 13
HONG KONG Nov 28 China shares closed at their highest in almost six weeks on Thursday, with coal and cement leading gains in materials-related counters after Beijing pledged further support for the overcapacity-hit coal sector.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 1 percent at 2,439.5 points, its highest closing level since Oct. 22. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8 percent to close at its highest since Oct. 21. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.