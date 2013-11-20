HONG KONG Nov 20 Mainland China shares hovered
near month highs on Wednesday as investors rotated out of the
outperforming financial sector into technology-related and
industrial issues.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings finished a choppy session up 0.5 percent at
2,424.85 points. The Shanghai Composite Index inched up
0.6 percent.
Both finished off the day's highs after earlier hitting
their highest intra-day levels since Oct. 23.
With a shift in tone and language, China's central bank
governor has dangled the prospect of speeding up currency reform
and giving markets more room to set the yuan's exchange rate as
he underlines broader plans for sweeping economic change.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)