HONG KONG Nov 25 China shares ended a choppy
session a touch lower on Monday as strength in defence-related
stocks countered a dip in index heavyweight Sinopec Corp
after a pipeline explosion at its Qingdao terminals.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings closed down 0.4 percent at 2,388.6 points,
while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.5 percent.
Defence-related counters were buoyed by a move to impose new
rules on airspace in disputed waters by Beijing, adding to
recent gains after China announced plans for a National Security
Council.
Sinopec fell 2.7 percent in Hong Kong in late
afternoon and closed 4 percent down in Shanghai.
