Dec 19 Shanghai shares extended their losing
streak to an eighth day in tepid trade on Thursday, as investors
worried about rising funding costs hurting corporate profits
after China's money rates spiked for a second day.
The CSI300 fell 1.1 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index was down 1 percent at 2,127.79 points.
Both fell to their lowest closes since Nov. 14.
Leading the falls were financial and shipping counters.
Trading volumes in Shanghai remained weak, some 30 percent below
the 20-day average. Wednesday's volume was the lowest in more
than five months.
Analysts said investors were disappointed after China's
central bank declined to inject fresh funds during open market
operations. China's benchmark seven-day bond repurchase contract
rose sharply again on Thursday following a similar rise the
previous day.
(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)