HONG KONG Dec 5 China shares slipped from
multi-week highs on Thursday, led by telecoms equipment maker
ZTE Corp as investors took profits after Beijing issued
long-awaited 4G licences to China's three biggest mobile
operators.
The Shanghai Composite Index, which ended on
Wednesday at its highest since Sept. 12, closed down 0.2 percent
at 2,247.1 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings slipped 0.3 percent.
ZTE's A-share listing tumbled 6 percent in its
biggest daily loss in six weeks, but is still up more than 62
percent on the year, compared with the 2.2 percent loss for the
CSI300.
The Nasdaq-style ChiNext Composite Index of
mostly technology start-ups listed in Shenzhen slid 2.5 percent
in a fourth-straight daily loss to close at its lowest in three
weeks.
Warren Buffett-backed Chinese automaker BYD
jumped 4.5 percent in Shenzhen after the official Shanghai
Securities Journal reported on Thursday that the second batch of
cities to be admitted to a trial for vehicles running on clean
energy may be released "soon", citing an industry insider.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)