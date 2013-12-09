HONG KONG Dec 9 China shares kicked off the
week on a sluggish note on Monday, with the banking sector a
drag following a series of reports on financial reforms ahead of
a key central economic work meeting that will set policy goals
for the new year.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings ended down 0.1 percent at 2,450.9 points. The
Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.1 percent.
Investors will be looking to an annual economic work meeting
this week, along with two others for urbanisation and
agricultural policy, where China's leaders will convene to set
economic growth targets to gauge the execution of Beijing's bold
reform agenda.
Data for money supply and loan growth are due sometime this
week. Export data on Sunday had trumped expectations, while
inflation data on Monday had came in weaker than expected.
The official China Securities Journal said in a front-page
commentary on Monday that the government will probably aim for
annual economic growth of 7.5 percent in 2014, alongside 4
percent inflation.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)