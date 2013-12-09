HONG KONG Dec 9 China shares kicked off the week on a sluggish note on Monday, with the banking sector a drag following a series of reports on financial reforms ahead of a key central economic work meeting that will set policy goals for the new year.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.1 percent at 2,450.9 points. The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.1 percent.

Investors will be looking to an annual economic work meeting this week, along with two others for urbanisation and agricultural policy, where China's leaders will convene to set economic growth targets to gauge the execution of Beijing's bold reform agenda.

Data for money supply and loan growth are due sometime this week. Export data on Sunday had trumped expectations, while inflation data on Monday had came in weaker than expected.

The official China Securities Journal said in a front-page commentary on Monday that the government will probably aim for annual economic growth of 7.5 percent in 2014, alongside 4 percent inflation. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)