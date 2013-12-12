Sri Lankan rupee falls on dlr demand from banks; stx edge down
COLOMBO, March 28 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Tuesday due to dollar demand from state banks to cover import bills.
HONG KONG Dec 12 China shares lingered at their lowest in more than two weeks on Thursday, as weakness in the finance and mining sectors offset strength in pharmaceutical and information technology counters.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.1 percent at 2,410 points, its lowest closing since Nov. 26. The Shanghai Composite Index also slipped 0.1 percent.
Shanghai volume was at its weakest since Nov. 14 as investors awaited the outcome of an annual economic work conference where China's leaders set economic targets and reform priorities for next year. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
SHANGHAI, March 28 China stocks fell on Tuesday on concerns about tightening liquidity conditions after the central bank refrained from injecting short-term funds into the banking system for the third session in a row.
DUBAI, March 28 Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com will make an announcement later on Tuesday about Amazon.com Inc's bid to buy 100 percent of the company from its shareholders, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.