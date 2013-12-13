HONG KONG Dec 13 Shanghai shares posted a
fourth daily decline on Friday, leading to their first weekly
loss in a month, as investors continued to worry that China
might lower its 2014 growth target while signs of faster
interest-rate liberalisation hurt bank stocks.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.3 percent
at 2,196.1 points, while the CSI300 of the top
Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings slipped 0.1 percent. Both
are at their lowest closing levels since late November.
On the week, they sank 1.8 and 1.9 percent, respectively -
their first weekly loss since the period ended Nov. 8. In the
year to date, the Shanghai index is down 3.2 percent and the
CSI300 is off 4.6 percent.
China's leaders are expected to set 2014 targets and reform
priorities at the annual economic planning meeting that began on
Tuesday. It's not clear when the session will end. While targets
are usually only announced at March's annual parliamentary
session, investors expect a communiqué at the planning meeting
for more signs of Beijing's priorities.
The HSBC-Markit manufacturing flash purchasing managers
index (PMI) for December, a private survey of factory activity
focused on private enterprises in the world's second-largest
economy, is due on Monday at 0145 GMT.
The Economic Information Daily newspaper, controlled by the
official Xinhua news agency, reported on Friday that Beijing
could maintain its current proactive fiscal policy and prudent
monetary policy positions, with some fine tuning.
The same newspaper had reported earlier this week that the
central government may cut its 2014 growth target to 7 percent
from this year's 7.5 percent.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)