HONG KONG Dec 23 Shanghai shares eked out their
first gain in 10 days on Monday, after the central bank said it
put $50 billion last week into interbank markets, allaying some
fears about a repeat of June's cash crunch in the mainland.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.2 percent
at 2,089.7 points, ending a nine-day losing streak. The CSI300
of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings,
which closed on Friday at its lowest since Aug. 8, edged up 0.3
percent.
Larger financial counters led the rebound on benchmark
indexes despite the key seven-day repo rate
spiking to 9 percent and within range of its all-time high of
11.6217 percent on June 20 - reinforcing the view that the
People's Bank of China has shifted to tighter monetary policy.
