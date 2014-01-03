HONG KONG Jan 3 Shanghai shares broke below key
technical support levels on Friday, dragged down by Chinese
financial and energy sectors, after another government survey
indicated the world's second-largest economy was losing
momentum.
On Friday, the Shanghai Composite Index ended down
1.2 percent and fell below the 2,100 support level to 2,083.13
points. The CSI300 index of the leading Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-share listings dropped 1.3 percent to its five-day
low.
For the week, the indexes fell 0.9 and 0.6 percent,
respectively.
Chinese financial and cyclical stocks were leading losers.
China Life Insurance declined 2.6 percent to its
lowest in two weeks, while the Shanghai listing of China's
biggest oil refiner Sinopec dropped 1.8
percent to a two-month low.
Growth in China's services sector slipped to a four-month
low in December as business expectations dropped, a survey
showed, adding to evidence China's economy lost steam in late
2013.
Earlier this week, two manufacturing surveys showed factory
growth slowed in December.
(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)