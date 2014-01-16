HONG KONG Jan 16 China share indexes stayed
broadly flat on Thursday, with strength in non-banking
financials balanced by weak banking counters, while
profit-taking knocked an index of small cap stocks off a record
high.
The CSI300 of the biggest Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings ended up 0.1 percent at 2,211.8 points. The
Shanghai Composite Index finished flat as volumes stayed
lackluster.
The ChiNext Composite Index of mainly startups
in technology and other nascent industries listed in Shenzhen
sank 1.1 percent after closing on Wednesday at a record high.
On Friday, Neway Valve (Suzhou) Co Ltd will
become the first new listing in the mainland since 2012.
Authorities this month resumed approvals of initial public
offerings following a halt of more than a year.
