HONG KONG Jan 17 China shares sank to their
lowest in 5-1/2 months on Friday, as the resumption of initial
public offerings sapped already-limited liquidity and fears of a
possible trust product default rose.
Neway Valve (Suzhou) Co Ltd surged more than 40
percent in Shanghai, tripping circuit breakers meant to contain
price gains in the first listing debut in the mainland in more
than a year.
The CSI300 of the biggest Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings ended down 1.5 percent on the day and 1.2
percent for the week at 2,178.5 points, its lowest since July
29. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.9 percent on
Friday and 0.4 percent this week.
In contrast, the ChiNext Composite Index of
mainly technology startups listed in Shenzhen soared 4.1 percent
this week.
This week's Shanghai losses came in muted volume as China's
money rates jumped with liquidity conditions deteriorating
ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, when cash demand rises.
With more than 700 initial public offering applications in
the pipeline and more than 50 approved, investors are worried
new listings will divert limited funds from the large caps
making up market indexes.
Illustrating the strong demand for new IPOs, Yangzhou
Yangjie Electronic said its IPO was 72.3 times
oversubscribed in the tranche of shares it offered online.
Jiangsu Pacific Quartz became the latest to postpone
its planned Shanghai IPO as the securities regulator stepped up
supervision over IPO pricings.
Concerns about off-balance sheet issues have risen in the
past week, hurting bank shares.
The trust firm responsible for a troubled high-yield
investment product sold through China's largest banks has warned
investors they may not be repaid when the 3 billion-yuan ($496
million) product matures on Jan. 31, the official China
Securities Journal reported on Friday.
