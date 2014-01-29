REFILE-UPDATE 4-China's Ant hikes MoneyGram bid by over a third, beats rival U.S. offer
* MoneyGram shares hit 3-year high of $17.83 (Refiles to add dropped word to headline)
Jan 29 China shares extended a rebound on Wednesday, with the financial sector buoying a second-straight day of index gains ahead of a week-long Lunar New Year holiday starting on Friday.
The Shanghai Composite Index, which suffered its biggest loss in three weeks on Monday, finished up 0.6 percent at 2,049.9 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings crept up 0.4 percent.
Still, mainland markets underperformed most of Asia as short-term cash rates crept higher ahead of the holiday after the Chinese central bank was seen likely to stand pat at Thursday's open market operations. (Reporting by Clement Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* MoneyGram shares hit 3-year high of $17.83 (Refiles to add dropped word to headline)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: What Investors Want to Know: Fitch on China European Investor Tour https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/896789 HONG KONG/SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-Hong Kong/Singapore/Shanghai-17 April 2017: In March 2017, Fitch Ratings' China Sovereign, Financial Institutions, and Corporate analysts travelled across Europe, meeting with investors to offer Fitch's view of the credit issues facing C