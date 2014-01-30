Jan 30 The CSI300 index of China shares fell
more than 1 percent on Thursday, closing out its worst month
since June as investors took profit ahead of a week-long holiday
for Lunar New Year.
The China Markit/HSBC final manufacturing PMI for January
dipped to 49.5 from December's 50.5, the first deterioration in
six months and in line with the 49.6 reported in the flash PMI a
week earlier. Beijing will release official figures on Feb. 1.
The CSI300 of the largest Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings ended down 1.1 percent at 2,202.5 points, its
lowest since Jan. 21. The index lost 5.5 percent in January, the
biggest monthly drop since June's 15.6 percent plunge.
The Shanghai Composite Index sank 0.8 percent on the
day and 3.9 percent for the month.
Despite slipping 0.3 percent on Thursday, the ChiNext
Composite Index of mainly startups in technology and
other nascent industries listed in Shenzhen extended its
outperformance over blue chip names, soaring 13.4 percent in
January.
Mainland China markets are shut from Friday for the holiday,
and will resume trading on Feb. 7.
