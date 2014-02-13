HONG KONG Feb 13 China shares slipped for the
first time in five days on Thursday, as weakness in the Chinese
property sector ahead of more macroeconomic data offset strength
for environmental-related sectors and Zijin Mining.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.6 percent
at 2,098.4 points after closing on Wednesday at its highest
since Dec. 31. Volumes on the larger of two bourses in the
mainland stayed robust, topping 12 billion shares traded for a
fourth-straight session.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings sank 0.5 percent. This was the first daily loss
for both benchmarks since markets reopened last Friday after a
week-long Lunar New Year holiday.
The Nasdaq-style ChiNext Composite Index of
mostly hi-tech start-ups listed in Shenzhen tumbled 3.5 percent
after closing at a record closing high on Wednesday.
Poly Real Estate shares fell 2 percent in
Shanghai after posting a 3.1 percent fall in contract sales in
January from a year earlier, a result that weighed on the
Chinese property sector.
Zijin Mining jumped 5.2 percent after the
country's largest gold miner's announced plans to explore
entering the shale gas industry, along with its 2014 production
targets in an exchange statement dated Feb. 12.
Warren Buffett-backed electric vehicle manufacturer BYD Co
Ltd surged 8.3 percent in Shenzhen after Premier Li
Keqiang announced more anti-pollution measures at a cabinet
meeting.
Beijing is due to post January money supply and loan growth
data by Saturday, with inflation figures due on Friday. Trade
data on Wednesday had handily beat expectations, but there was
scepticism given past distortions from fake trade transactions.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)