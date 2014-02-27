HONG KONG Feb 27 Chinese state oil giant
Sinopec outperformed a sluggish mainland stock market on
Thursday, after Beijing increased fuel prices and hopes remained
that a coming annual parliamentary session will push ahead
reforms in state-run enterprises.
China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
soared 6.7 percent to a 10-month high in Shanghai, helping the
Shanghai Composite Index finish up 0.3 percent at
2,047.4 points.
The CSI300 of the largest Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings slipped 0.4 percent. Losers outnumbered gainers
2-1 in Shanghai and 3-1 in Shenzhen.
The Nasdaq-style ChiNext Composite Index of
mostly high tech startups listed in Shenzhen again came under
profit-taking pressure, diving 3.3 percent.
The National Development and Reform Commission raised the
retail price of gasoline and diesel by about 2 percent,
effective Thursday. as part of its fuel price review every 10
working days.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)