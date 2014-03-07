HONG KONG, March 7 China shares ended a jittery
week with a whimper on Friday, with a slip by financial and
property stocks as investors braced for a possible bond default
by Chinese solar equipment producer Chaori Solar.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.1 percent
at 2,057.9 points, but inched up 0.1 percent for the week. The
CSI300 of the largest Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share
listings shed 0.2 percent on the day and 0.5 percent on the
week.
China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
climbed 2.5 percent in Shanghai after its chairman told state
broadcaster CCTV that the proposed stake sale in its retail oil
business would likely involve private international investors.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)