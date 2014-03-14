HONG KONG, March 14 China shares fell and
teetered around two-month lows on Friday, after
online-payment-related companies slid as China's central bank
called for halt to certain types of mobile payments.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.7 percent
on the day at 2,004.33 points and declined 2.6 percent for the
week.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings slipped 0.8 percent on the day, and 2.1 percent
on the week.
China Citic Bank Corp Ltd, which earlier this
week said it had teamed up with Tencent Holdings Ltd
and Alibaba on Internet finance services, tumbled 8.1 percent
before suspending trading after reports of the central bank
mobile payment rules.
