HONG KONG, March 18 Early modest gains for China
shares were largely erased on Tuesday afternoon on declines by
property stocks following home-price data and concern that a
local developer could default.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended the day up 0.1
percent at 2,025.19 points.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings shed 0.2 percent.
Early in the day, both indexes were up, helped by gains for
Kweichow Moutai on a report that the distiller would
spin off some assets.
Property stocks were hurt by pricing data indicating the
sector is losing some steam. A mainland media report that a
local developer could default on a large loan added pressure on
the already soft business.
Property developers Poly Real Estate Group and
China Vanke fell 2.8 and 2.1 percent respectively.
(Reporting by Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Richard Borsuk)