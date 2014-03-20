HONG KONG, March 20 China indexes fell more than
1 percent on Thursday, as investors remained wary over risks of
default in the property sector and awaited new economic policy
directions.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.4 percent
on the day at 1,993.48 points, its lowest close since Jan. 20.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings dropped 1.6 percent.
Chinese railway counters gained as Beijing approved
construction projects. In Shanghai, Guangshen Railway
and China CNR rose 5.1 percent and 2.1
percent respectively.
(Reporting by Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Richard Borsuk)