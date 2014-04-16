BEIJING, April 16 China shares closed a touch
higher on Wednesday after slightly better-than-expected
first-quarter growth data eased worries about a dramatic
slowdown in the Chinese economy.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.2 percent at
2,105.12 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 0.1 percent.
China's economy grew 7.4 percent in the first quarter from a
year earlier, above expectations of 7.3 percent.
It was the slowest pace of growth in six quarters but still
wasn't enough to raise expectations of further stimulus,
limiting further impetus for stock market gains.
Mainland-listed securities firms outperformed, with several
brokerages gaining more than 3 percent in early trade.
Founder Securities Co Ltd closed up 3 percent,
Guoyuan Securities Co Ltd rose 2 percent and
Industrial Securities Co Ltd gained 1.3 percent.
(Reporting By Natalie Thomas; Editing by Chris Gallagher)