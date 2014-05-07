BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.04 bln multifamily DUS REMIC under its GeMS program
* Fannie Mae prices $1.04 billion Multifamily DUS Remic (FNA 2017-M1) under its GeMS program
BEIJING May 7 China shares closed down on Wednesday, after a private survey showed that growth in the country's service sector slowed.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.9 percent at 2010.23 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings also dropped 0.9 percent.
The Markit/HSBC services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slipped to 51.4 in April from March's 51.9, showing there still is growth but the pace of it has dropped, adding to the cloudy outlook for the world's second-largest economy.
An index of mainland property shares fell 0.7 percent, marking a sixth straight day of losses.
Shares of China Railway Construction Corp Ltd rose 2.7 percent to their highest in more than three weeks, after the railway builder said it signed a $13.1 billion deal for a high-speed railway in Nigeria. (Reporting by Natalie Thomas; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Fannie Mae prices $1.04 billion Multifamily DUS Remic (FNA 2017-M1) under its GeMS program
MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 Jose Cuervo, the world's biggest tequila producer, is planning a Feb. 8 pricing for its long-delayed initial public offering (IPO), two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm with pounding rains and high winds roared up the U.S. East Coast on Monday, threatening travel for millions, after killing at least 20 people in the South and flattening a mobile home park in southwest Georgia.