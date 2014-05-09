BEIJING May 9 China shares closed down on
Friday on falling property stocks and a sell-off in Great Wall
Motor shares, leaving the two main indexes in negative territory
for the fourth straight week.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.2 percent
at 2,011.13 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings declined 0.1 percent.
The CSI300 was down 1.1 percent on the week, while the
Shanghai Composite lost 0.7 percent.
Property stocks continued to tumble, with the CSI real
estate sub-index losing another 1.5 percent, leaving
overall losses for the week at 4.7 percent as indications of an
imminent slowdown in the sector continue to build.
Shares in Great Wall Motor Co Ltd dropped 10
percent, its daily trading limit, after the company said it
would halt delivery of its newly-launched Haval H8 due to a
quality issue.
(Reporting by Natalie Thomas; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)