BEIJING May 13 China shares closed down
slightly on Tuesday, as investors locked in some of the previous
day's strong gains following news of deepening capital reforms,
though property continued to perform strongly.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.1 percent
at 2,050.73 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings declined 0.2 percent.
The CSI property sub-index gained a further 1.4
percent after breaking its eight-day losing streak on Monday.
Coal shares gave back much of Monday's gains, dragging the
CSI energy sub-index down 0.6 percent. Panjiang Coal
declined 4.0 percent, while Tianan Coal
lost 3.4 percent.
But state energy giant PetroChina Co Ltd gained
0.8 percent after the firm said it would sell more pipeline
projects as part of efforts to streamline the company and cut
back on capital investment.
