HONG KONG May 15 China shares suffered their biggest loss this month on Thursday as investors sold property and mining shares that recently produced solid gains.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.1 percent at 2,024.97 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings also fell 1.3 percent.

The CSI300 property subindex, which climbed the past three days, declined 1.7 percent.

Property giants China Vanke Co Ltd shed 0.7 percent, while Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd was down 2 percent.

Among the top losers were Jilin Ji En Nickel Industry Co Ltd , which plunged 5.8 percent, and Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd, which slid 4.9 percent. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)