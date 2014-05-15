HONG KONG May 15 China shares suffered their
biggest loss this month on Thursday as investors sold property
and mining shares that recently produced solid gains.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.1 percent
at 2,024.97 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings also fell 1.3 percent.
The CSI300 property subindex, which climbed the
past three days, declined 1.7 percent.
Property giants China Vanke Co Ltd shed 0.7
percent, while Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd was
down 2 percent.
Among the top losers were Jilin Ji En Nickel Industry Co Ltd
, which plunged 5.8 percent, and Yanzhou Coal Mining
Co Ltd, which slid 4.9 percent.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)