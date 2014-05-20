HONG KONG May 20 China shares lingered at
three-week lows on Tuesday, as continued losses in the beverage
sector offset most gains from financial and energy counters.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended a choppy session
up 0.2 percent at 2,008.12 points. The CSI300 of the
leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings finished flat.
The ChiNext index of mostly high-tech start-ups
listed in Shenzhen gained 1.4 percent, after the country's top
securities regulator said it anticipates 100 initial public
offerings between June and the end of the year, a smaller amount
than some investors had feared.
The beverage sector extended losses from Monday, led by
Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd, which lost 2 percent and hit
the lowest since Feb. 27. China's top seller of the fiery liquor
baijiu was the biggest drag for both indexes on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)