HONG KONG May 21 China shares rose on
Wednesday, led by coal stocks after a news report said the
National Development and Reform Commission plans to establish
two or three national markets for coal trading.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.8 percent at
2,024.95 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings finished up 1.0 percent.
The report on planned coal markets report was in the China
Securities Journal. Datong Coal Industry Co
climbed 9.9 percent and Houlinghe Opencut Coal
Industry Corporation Ltd of Inner Mongolia gained
5.6 percent.
Chinese software firms also surged, due to reduced foreign
competition after China banned government use of Windows 8,
Microsoft Corp's latest operating system.
Shares of China National Software & Service Company Limited
and Shanghai Amarsoft Information & Technology Co
gained 10 percent, the daily limit, and were at
their highest in six weeks.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)