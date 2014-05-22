HONG KONG May 22 China shares ended slightly
lower on Thursday, as a sell-off in coal stocks outweighed
earlier gains helped by a preliminary private survey showing the
best performance of the country's factory sector in five months
in May.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.2 percent
at 2,021.29 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings also inched down 0.2 percent.
China's gas-related stocks were buoyed by a long-awaited gas
deal between China and Russia, expected to help stabilise gas
supply and prices on the mainland.
Changchun Gas Co Ltd surged the maximum allowed
10 percent in Shanghai, while Shenzhen Gas Corp Ltd
jumped 5.5 percent.
But the coal sector which was a big index boost on Wednesday
suffered losses facing competition from cleaner energy, with
Yanzhou Coal Mining Coal Ltd down 2.0 percent.
Leading the gains were also property developers, shrugging
off a downgrade of the sector by Moody's on Wednesday to
negative from stable.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)