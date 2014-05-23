HONG KONG May 23 China shares rose on Friday on
the back of property stocks, which were lifted by further signs
of relaxation from housing authorities.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.7 percent at
2,034.57 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings gained 0.8 percent.
Friday's gains erased losses earlier this week. The CSI300
inched up 0.1 percent this week, while the Shanghai benchmark
gained 0.4 percent.
The CSI property sub-index rose 2.6 percent on
Friday after a Shanghai Securities News report cited a central
government official as saying more cities would ease their
housing-purchase restrictions.
Wolong Real Estate Group Co Ltd surged the
maximum allowed 10 percent in Shanghai, while property giants
Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd jumped 4.3 percent and
China Vanke climbed 3.3 percent.
