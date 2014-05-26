UPDATE 2-Telecoms group Orange gets closer to stabilising revenues in France
* Core operating profit rises 2 percent (Adds share price, background)
HONG KONG May 26 China shares rose on Monday, helped by advances for car makers after President Xi Jinping said developing energy-efficient vehicles is the only way to strengthen the country's auto industry.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.3 percent at 2,041.48 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings also added 0.4 percent.
BYD Co Ltd, the top CSI300 boost, surged the maximum allowed 10 percent in Shenzhen, while SAIC Motor Corp Ltd gained 0.8 percent in Shanghai.
The aviation sector was another outperformer, with AVIC Aircraft up 3.9 percent in Shenzhen following Xi's comment that China should make its own large aircraft.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Core operating profit rises 2 percent (Adds share price, background)
LONDON, April 27 Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, said on Thursday its customers had managed to withstand a raft of price rises brought in to offset higher costs sparked by the plunge in the pound after Brexit.