HONG KONG May 27 China shares slipped on Tuesday, as there was a lack of catalysts to spur buying and recent signals from Beijing on policy fine-tuning to support economic growth failed to improve appetites for risk.

The Shanghai Composite Index was off 0.3 percent at 2,034.57 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings lost 0.4 percent.

The NASDAQ-style ChiNext Composite Index of mainly high-growth, high-tech counters, snapped a six-day winning streak and fell 0.7 percent. The index was 6.6 percent higher than May 16's lowest close this year.

On Friday, state media reported that Premier Li Keqiang said pre-emptive fine-tuning of policy to help resolve financing strains for the real economy was needed as China's economy still faced relatively big downward pressure. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)