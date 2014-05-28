(Refiles to drop extraneous word in headline)
HONG KONG May 28 China shares regained some
momentum on Wednesday, led by strong gains in technology
counters on hopes China's increasing concern about Internet
security will help drive new business.
Both Chinese onshore indexes extended their gains in the
afternoon session. The Shanghai Composite Index ended up
0.8 percent at 2,050.23 points. The CSI300 of the
leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 1.0 percent.
The CSI technology sub-index jumped 2.9 percent,
as the markets expect a shift away from foreign to domestic
brands by governments and state firms, driven by recent tensions
between Beijing and Washington over allegations of cyber
espionage.
YonYou Software jumped 7.8 percent and DHC
Software climbed 5.6 percent. ZTE,
China's second-biggest telecommunications equipment maker,
gained 4.4 percent.
The ChiNext Composite Index of startups in
mainly nascent industries listed in Shenzhen rose 2.3 percent
after Song Liping, general manager of Shenzhen Stock Exchange,
was reported as saying the exchange would continue to promote
and extend the index.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)