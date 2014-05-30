HONG KONG May 30 China's main share indexes
ended little changed on Friday, with weakness in property
counters offsetting surging nickel shares and a continued rally
in the auto sector on hopes of more government support.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.1 percent
at 2,039.21 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 0.1 percent at 2,156.46.
For May, the SSEC gained 0.6 percent, while the CSI300 was
down 0.1 percent.
Nickel shares surged on the prospects of further price
hikes, as local media reported there might be a shortage of the
base metal in the coming year. Both Jilin Ji En Nickel Industry
and Chengdu Huaze Cobalt & Nickel Material
surged the maximum allowed 10 percent.
Beijing is set to release its official manufacturing
purchasing managers' index for May on Sunday, which is likely to
have inched up to 50.6 from April's 50.4, adding to signs that
the economy may be stabilising, according to a Reuters poll.
The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges will be closed on
Monday for a public holiday.
