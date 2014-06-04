HONG KONG, June 4 China shares had their worst day in more than two weeks on Wednesday, dragged down by the property counters as investors fretted that soft demand for homes will increase developers' problems.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.7 percent at 2,024.83 points, its fourth straight daily loss. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings slid 1.0 percent. For both indexes, it was the biggest daily drop since May 19.

The CSI300 property subindex declined 1.9 percent after mainland media reported record-low sales turnover in major cities during the past holiday weekend, adding to concerns that a housing oversupply will result in more price cuts.

China Fortune Land, the top CSI300 percentage loser, tumbled 6.1 percent. Property giants Poly Real Estate Group and China Vanke lost 2.8 and 2.4 percent, respectively.

Recently-hot nickel shares cooled. Both Jilin Ji En Nickel Industry and Chengdu Huaze Cobalt & Nickel Material slumped the maximum allowed 10 percent. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)