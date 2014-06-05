HONG KONG, June 5 China's main share index
snapped four days of losses on Thursday, supported by strong
gains in media companies as investors regained confidence in the
sector's growth.
The Shanghai Composite Index rebounded from losses
in the morning and ended up 0.8 percent at 2,040.88 points. The
CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share
listings gained 1.1 percent, its best day in more than three
weeks.
Some media companies were among the top percentage winners
on the indexes. Chengdu B-Ray Media soared the
maximum allowed 10 percent in Shanghai. Beijing Gehua CATV
Network climbed 6.8 percent to a three-year high
after the company said it signed an agreement with China Mobile
on 4G development late on Wednesday.
Sports-related stocks outperformed as the World Cup nears,
with China Sports Industry Group up 7.0 percent.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)