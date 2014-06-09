HONG KONG, June 9 China shares ended barely
changed on Monday, with gains in property and finance counters
largely offset by losses for a few index heavyweights.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended flat at 2,030.50
points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-share listings also finished flat. Both failed to
hold on to midday gains of more than 0.3 percent.
Among the top index boosts in Shanghai, Poly Real Estate
Group climbed 4.1 percent, while top Chinese lender
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China gained 1.4
percent.
Great Wall Motor tumbled 5.8 percent as May
sales, released late Friday, declined 16 percent from a year
earlier.
Citic Securities, China's largest listed
brokerage, slid 1.1 percent after mainland media reported that
one of its analysts disclosed insider information in a chat
group. The company said on Sunday the matter was being
investigated.
Sunning Commerce Group soared 7.1 percent after
an executive indicated that a football-related deal will be
announced on Wednesday.
