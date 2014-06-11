BRIEF-Wendel says Allied Universal completes repricing of its first lien term loan facility
* Allied Universal completes repricing of its first lien term loan facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, June 11 China shares ended flat on Wednesday after equity index provider MSCI decided not to add A-shares to its benchmark emerging markets index, which dented hopes of hefty capital inflows for mainland markets.
The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1 percent at 2,054.95 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings finished barely changed.
Chinese dairy companies rose after the official Economy & Nation Weekly reported that the central government had approved a restructuring plan for the industry.
In Shanghai, Bright Dairy & Food gained 2.1 percent and Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group rose 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 20 (Fitch) The announced sale of Scout Investments Inc. (Scout) by UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) does not have any immediate impact on UMBF's current ratings and Outlook, according to Fitch Ratings. On April 20, 2017, UMBF (IDR 'A/F1'/Outlook Stable) announced the execution of an agreement to sell Scout, its institutional investment management subsidiary with just under $30 billion in assets under management. UMBF is selling