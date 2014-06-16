HONG KONG, June 16 Shanghai shares closed at
their highest in almost two months on Monday, as gains
accelerated in the afternoon after China lowered reserve
requirements for some listed banks which boosted their stocks.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7 percent to
2,085.98 points, its highest since April 18. The CSI300
of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings
also gained 0.7 percent, finishing at its highest since April
23.
China Minsheng Banking Corp and China Merchants
Bank climbed 3.1 and 1.7 percent, respectively, as
bankers told Reuters on Monday afternoon the two banks were
among a group of lenders to qualify for a reduction in reserve
requirements announced by the central bank last week.
China's two oil giants were among the top index boosts, as
crude extended gains and tested nine-month highs on fears the
insurgency in Iraq could spread - disrupting oil exports.
In Shanghai, PetroChina rose 0.9 percent and
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp was up 1.6 percent.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)