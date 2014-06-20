HONG KONG, June 20 China shares ended slightly
up on Friday, but posted their worst weekly loss in almost two
months on a spate of new initial public offerings which locked
up a large amount of funds and prompted investors to divert
money from their existing holdings.
The first four companies to pursue listings after a
four-month hiatus attracted a combined 380 billion yuan ($61.20
billion) of bids, the China Securities Journal reported.
The Shanghai Composite Index reversed losses in the
afternoon and ended up 0.2 percent at 2,026.67 points. The
CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share
listings gained 0.5 percent.
Gains on Friday trimmed the Shanghai benchmark's losses for
the week to 2.1 percent, while the CSI300 lost 1.8 percent, both
in their worst week since April 25.
China Vanke, the country's largest listed real
estate developer, rebounded 1.8 percent in its first daily gain
this week.
($1 = 6.2090 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)