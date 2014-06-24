(Refiles to remove extraneous letters in headline)

HONG KONG, June 24 China shares ended higher on Tuesday, with strong gains in makers of the country's fiery liquor baijiu led by Kweichow Moutai after media reports that some local governments have introduced policies to support the sector.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5 percent to 2,033.93 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings also advanced 0.5 percent.

Moutai was the biggest boost for both indexes, climbing 4.6 percent to its highest since April 30, following a 2 percent rise on Monday.

Smaller rivals Sichuan Swellfun surged the maximum allowed 10 percent in Shanghai, while Anhui Gujing Distillery and Jiugui Liquor both gained about 4 percent in Shenzhen.

Chinese Universe Publishing And Media soared the maximum 10 percent as it resumed trading on Tuesday after announcing plans to acquire an Internet company for 2.66 billion yuan ($428.41 million).

Elderly care-related stocks were also broadly stronger after China said late on Monday it will allow retirees to take out bank loans against their homes to pay for their living expenses under a pilot programme in four cities.

