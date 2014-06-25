HONG KONG, June 25 China shares ended lower on
Wednesday, with losses led by financial counters as a wave of
new initial public offerings continued to divert money from
existing stocks.
The Shanghai Composite Index was off 0.4 percent at
2,025.50 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings slumped 0.5 percent.
The mainland's first new listings after a four-month hiatus
have attracted huge demand. The first six companies that have
finished subscriptions locked up a combined 563.9 billion yuan
($90.82 billion), the China Securities Regulatory Commission
said on its official microblog late on Tuesday.
Three IPOs will have their trading debut in Shenzhen on
Thursday.
In Shanghai, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
, the country's biggest lender, shed 1.2 percent to a
three-month low. Ping An Insurance Group Co of China
and China Life Insurance lost 0.8 and 0.7 percent,
respectively.
($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)