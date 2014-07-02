HONG KONG, July 2 China shares finished at two-week highs on Wednesday after rises by shares of big banks helped erase morning losses.

The Shanghai Composite Index, in a third straight daily gain, ended up 0.4 percent at 2,059.42 points, its highest close since June 17.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings inched up 0.3 percent to its highest close since June 16.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China gained 0.6 percent and Bank of China 0.8 percent, the biggest boosts in Shanghai.

Beaten-down coal stocks also outperformed, with Shanxi Coal International Energy Group jumping the maximum allowed 10 percent and Yanzhou Coal Mining up 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)